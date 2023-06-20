Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Blocks Lifesaving Cyclone Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Local residents walk past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, May 16, 2023.  © 2023 AP Images The Myanmar junta’s increasing obstruction of humanitarian aid in the month since Cyclone Mocha has put thousands of lives at immediate risk and endangered millions of people. The junta’s aid blockages have hindered every aspect of the cyclone response and turned an extreme weather event into a man-made catastrophe. Governments should press the junta to lift all restrictions on aid delivery without relenting on the need to hold…


© Human Rights Watch
