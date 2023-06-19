Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s inaugural National Day Against Gun Violence promotes prevention and healing

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Canada’s first National Day Against Gun Violence paves the way forward to help mitigate gun violence and promote healing for survivors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government's housing fund legislation delayed by Greens-Coalition alliance
~ How Canadian and Chinese teachers' reciprocal learning can benefit students
~ Chronic sexual misconduct in Canada's military is a national security threat
~ English philosophers thought they had sloughed off the dead weight of history, but history suggests otherwise
~ Genetics and concussion – why a minor knock can be devastating for some people
~ Supermarket shelves were empty for months after the Lismore floods. Here's how to make supply chains more resilient
~ 97% of Australians want more action to stop extinctions and 72% want extra spending on the environment
~ Mosul faced mass heritage destruction by the Islamic State. We asked residents what they thought about rebuilding
~ Most parents don't pick a parenting style. But that's why being a 'conscious parent' matters
~ The world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. We're trying to figure out why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter