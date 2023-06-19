Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

97% of Australians want more action to stop extinctions and 72% want extra spending on the environment

By Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Kim Borg, Research Fellow at BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Rachel Morgain, Senior Research Fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
A new survey finds Australians care deeply about the environment but many are not aware of the full extent of biodiversity loss.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
