Human Rights Observatory

Mosul faced mass heritage destruction by the Islamic State. We asked residents what they thought about rebuilding

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
Lynn Meskell, PIK Professor of Anthropology; Professor of Historic Preservation, Weitzman School of Design, Penn Museum, University of Pennsylvania
In a survey of 1,600 people from across Mosul, we asked what they thought of the millions of dollars being spent to reconstruct the heritage sites of the city.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
