Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combatting hate speech is a shared responsibility: UN General Assembly President

Countering hate speech is a key component of atrocity prevention, UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said on Monday, calling for more global action towards eradicating it.


© United Nations
More
