Human Rights Observatory

The shift from grammar schools to comprehensives had little effect on social mobility in England

By Franz Buscha, Professor of Economics, University of Westminster
Emma Louise Gorman, Senior Research Fellow, University of Westminster
Research shows that in the past 50 years, social class mobility – how a person’s occupation, social class or income compares with that of their parents – has either increased or stayed static in the UK.

But social mobility chances vary substantially depending on where you grow up and move to later in life, as our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
