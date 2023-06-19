Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How inequality shapes your experience of a heatwave

By Laurie Parsons, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
When the mercury rises, does your anxiety rise with it? If so, you are not alone. According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, three-quarters of British people are worried about climate change and 43% claim to experience anxiety about the state of the planet: a number that rises around major climate summits and extreme weather events.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The shift from grammar schools to comprehensives had little effect on social mobility in England
~ Why children in the UK should still be offered the COVID vaccine
~ Backpack-wearing chickens are helping change the way we study animal welfare
~ Conspiracy theories aren't on the rise – we need to stop panicking
~ Famine: the award-winning documentary banned by Russia for its reminder of a cruel past
~ COVID's ongoing toll on university students’ mental health – new findings
~ Social media still a closet for too many LGBTQIA+ employees
~ Afghanistan: Taliban ‘may be responsible for gender apartheid’ says rights expert
~ ‘Vital’ human rights cooperation must be above fray of politics: Türk
~ Eswatini: Authorities must stop using the courts to intimidate and harass union leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter