Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID's ongoing toll on university students’ mental health – new findings

By Maria Loades, Senior Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, University of Bath
Even before the pandemic, university students were at high risk of developing mental health problems. Transitioning to adulthood is already a period of heightened vulnerability, and for students, this can be combined with added stressors such as living away from home, financial hardship and changing social relationships.

The COVID pandemic enforced massive and rapid changes in the way we lived our lives. For university students, campuses closed down, courses shifted online, exams were cancelled, part-time jobs in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
