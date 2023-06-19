Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media still a closet for too many LGBTQIA+ employees

By Lucas Amaral Lauriano, Assistant Professor, IÉSEG School of Management
Social media has revolutionised how we relate to our colleagues and higher-ups, offering us opportunities to showcase different aspects of our lives. Currently, three out of four employees are connected with their coworkers via social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Be it in person or online, we all strive to present the best versions of ourselves, and social media allows us to filter these representations in ways that are specific to each platform. Twitter, for example, emphasises short, text…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
