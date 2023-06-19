Tolerance.ca
Professional men's rugby has major financial issues which need to be tackled

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
Kieran Maguire, Senior Teacher in Accountancy and member of Football Industries Group, University of Liverpool
The rugby club London Irish was founded back in 1898. Almost 100 years later, it became a fully professional club, just in time to join the inaugural season of the Premiership, England’s top tier of rugby union.

But now, after 25 years in the Premiership, London Irish has been kicked out for being unable to provide the sport’s governing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
