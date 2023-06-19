Nigerian health workers and absenteeism: study shows how personal and political relationships protect offenders
By Aloysius Odii, Lecturer, University of Nigeria
Dina Balabanova, Professor in Health Systems and Policy, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Eleanor Hutchinson, Associate Professor in Anthropology and Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Obinna Onwujekwe, Professor of Health Economics and Policy and Pharmaco-economics/pharmaco-epidemiology in the Departments of Health Administration & Management and Pharmacology and Therapeutics, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria
Absenteeism of health workers contributes to poor quality of care. A study in Uganda, for example, showed that it reduced the likelihood of people using primary health centres by 30%. Absenteeism also increases the workload for available staff. This adds to work-related stress.
Absenteeism is when workers report late to work, leave before the scheduled time or do not show up, without formal permission. It is frequently reported…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 19, 2023