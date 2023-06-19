Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Juneteenth: Meet the first and last racist

By Richard Atimniraye
This exploration will lead us to a somewhat amusing discovery: the first racist was found in Africa, and the hope is that the last racist will emerge from Africa.


