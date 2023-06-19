Tolerance.ca
Referendum legislation passes 52-19 to applause but Lidia Thorpe condemns 'assimilation day'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The legislation to enable the Australian people to vote in a referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has passed the Senate by 52 to 19.

The vote took place with the public gallery crowded with supporters, and was greeted with prolonged applause. Those watching included prominent leaders of the “yes” campaign, including Megan Davis, Pat Anderson and Thomas Mayo.

But Indigenous crossbencher Lidia Thorpe labelled it “assimilation day” and interjected repeatedly during the debate on the bill’s third reading, and during the applause.

Those who voted against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
