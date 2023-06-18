Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A reciprocating engine of money, power and influence: how Australia's 'media monsters' used journalism to cement their empires

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Carl Sagan said that in order to understand the present, it’s necessary to know the past. Nowhere does this apply with greater force than to the Australian media and its place in the nation’s power structure.

Media Monsters, Sally Young’s second volume on the history of the Australian media, is indispensable for anyone interested in the dynamics that drive Australian politics.

It builds on the foundations laid in her magisterial first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
