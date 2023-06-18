Why is the sky dark at night? The 200-year history of a question that transformed our understanding of the Universe
By Jonathan Biteau, Maître de conférence en physique des astroparticules, Université Paris-Saclay
Alberto Domínguez, Investigador en Astrofísica, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
David Valls-Gabaud, Astrophysicien, Directeur de recherches au CNRS, Observatoire de Paris
Hervé Dole, Astrophysicien, Professeur, Vice-président, art, culture, science et société, Université Paris-Saclay
José Fonseca, Assistant Research, Universidade do Porto
Juan Garcia-Bellido, Catedratico de Fisica Teórica, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Simon Driver, ARC Laureate Fellow and Winthrop Research Professor at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, UWA., The University of Western Australia
The darkness of the night sky seems so obvious as to need no explanation – yet it has intrigued and baffled scientists for centuries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 18, 2023