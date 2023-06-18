Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Department stores survived the pandemic by being adaptable and innovative

By Ruifeng Wang, PhD Student in Supply Chain Management, University of Maryland
Martin Dresner, Professor, Logistics, Business and Public Policy, University of Maryland
Xiaodan Pan, Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
The lessons the retail industry learned during the pandemic will continue to shape department store strategies and guide their transformation in the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Homeless people deserve the same right to their belongings that we all have
~ Gordon Lightfoot's musical legacy extended beyond Canada to reflect universal themes
~ Artificial intelligence can support architects but lacks empathy and ethics
~ Gold fraud: the Goldenberg scam that cost Kenya billions of dollars in the 1990s – and no one was jailed
~ Ugandan church waged rebellion against tradition – today's homophobic views are at odds with history
~ Customary land governance holds in Ghana. But times are changing and not for the better
~ South Africa's ruling party is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power
~ How do international media portray Taiwan in their coverage?
~ Referendum bill to pass on Monday while government pulls out stops to try to secure housing fund
~ We must work together to reign in ‘toxic and destructive’ hate speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter