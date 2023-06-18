Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Gordon Lightfoot's musical legacy extended beyond Canada to reflect universal themes

By Alexander Carpenter, Professor, Musicology, University of Alberta
After Gordon Lightfoot’s death, the musician was celebrated for his Canadian-ness. But his legacy is more complex than that, and his influence extends beyond Canada.The Conversation


