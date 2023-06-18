Tolerance.ca
Ugandan church waged rebellion against tradition – today's homophobic views are at odds with history

By Derek R. Peterson, Professor of History and African Studies, University of Michigan
On 26 May Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, assented to the “anti-homosexuality bill” of 2023. The bill’s aim is to protect the “cherished culture of the people of Uganda, (and the) legal, religious, and traditional family values of Ugandans”. In the name of family values the law punishes “serial offenders” with the death penalty.

The Church of Uganda’s archbishop, Stephen Kaziimba, has supported the bill, and when it was signed he expressedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
