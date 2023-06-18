Tolerance.ca
South Africa's ruling party is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

By Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Stellenbosch University
Robert Mattes, Professor in Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde, and Adjunct Professor in the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Dissatisfied ANC voters were much more likely to switch their votes if they held positive views of an opposition party. However, the problem for the opposition is that few people held these views.The Conversation


© The Conversation
