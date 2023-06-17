Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Watered-down LGBTQ 'understanding' bill shows how far Japan's parliament is out of step with its society – and history

By Sabine Frühstück, Professor of Modern Japanese Cultural Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara
Japan has a rich queer history and is seeing societal changes in favor of greater LGBTQ recognition. That said, national politicians have yet to catch up.The Conversation


