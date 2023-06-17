Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A gay Iranian photographer's journey of survival

By Mariam A.
Despite the challenges, Ashkan Shabani remains determined to fight for LGBTQ+ freedom and equality in Iran and worldwide. He longs for a future where he can return home without fear.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turbulent weeks on the streets of Serbia
~ Scientists have created synthetic embryos from stem cells – it could help us better understand infertility and miscarriage
~ Juneteenth, Jim Crow and how the fight of one Black Texas family to make freedom real offers lessons for Texas lawmakers trying to erase history from the classroom
~ Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: Swift action needed to prevent new tragedy
~ A Caribbean perspective on World Sea Turtle Day
~ US regulators continue crypto crackdown – but here's why the latest charges are different
~ Keto diet may slow cancer tumour growth in mice – but not without potentially deadly consequences
~ Cormac McCarthy: where to begin reading his searing, brutal and unforgettable novels
~ Semaglutide: beware of buying the weight-loss drug online
~ Canada wildfires: an area larger than the Netherlands has been burned so far this year -- here's what is causing them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter