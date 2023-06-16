Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: Swift action needed to prevent new tragedy

The UN refugee and migration agencies are calling for urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea following Wednesday’s tragedy in the Mediterranean. With 78 bodies retrieved, 104 people rescued, and hundreds more missing and feared dead, the 14 June shipwreck off the coast of Greece is one of the worst and most deadly in years.


© United Nations -
