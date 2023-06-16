Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Keto diet may slow cancer tumour growth in mice – but not without potentially deadly consequences

By Mhairi Morris, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry, Loughborough University
The ketogenic (keto) diet has been popular in recent years among people looking to lose weight and keep fit. But what many people don’t realise is that this low carb, high-fat diet has actually been used for centuries in the treatment of medical maladies, such as epilepsy. More recently, researchers have been investigating its use alongside chemotherapy to improve remission and survival in patients with advanced metastatic cancers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
