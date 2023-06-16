Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nottingham attacks: how vigils and memorials help a city grieve

By Sam Carr, Reader in Education with Psychology and Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Before most people in Nottingham, UK, had awoken on the morning of June 13, Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, were killed in a violent attack. Three further people are still recovering in hospital.

The following day, thousands joined the families of the two students in a moving vigilThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
