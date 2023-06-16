Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: how Putin's anti-LGBTQ+ agenda is an attempt to build support for the invasion

By Alexander Sasha Kondakov, Assistant Professor, Sociology, University College Dublin
Just a few months after a new version of Russia’s “gay propaganda” bill was signed into law in November 2022 by President Vladimir Putin, bookshops and libraries removed LGBTQ+ books from their shelves.

Gaming and streaming industries followed suit in December and removed queer characters from their content, and various people started to report nightclub patrons, schoolteachers, and even their own LGBTQ+ family members to the police for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Caribbean perspective on World Sea Turtle Day
~ US regulators continue crypto crackdown – but here's why the latest charges are different
~ Keto diet may slow cancer tumour growth in mice – but not without potentially deadly consequences
~ Cormac McCarthy: where to begin reading his searing, brutal and unforgettable novels
~ Semaglutide: beware of buying the weight-loss drug online
~ Canada wildfires: an area larger than the Netherlands has been burned so far this year -- here's what is causing them
~ Nottingham attacks: how vigils and memorials help a city grieve
~ Scientists have created embryos from stem cells – it could help us better understand infertility and miscarriage
~ Cormac McCarthy's fearless approach to writing
~ Juneteenth offers new ways to teach about slavery, Black perseverance and American history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter