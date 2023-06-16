Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists have created embryos from stem cells – it could help us better understand infertility and miscarriage

By Roger Sturmey, Professor of Reproductive Medicine, University of Hull
Scientists recently announced that they have developed embryos using just stem cells. No sperm or egg cells (oocytes) were involved.

These new research findings were presented by Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston.

The work, which is yet to be published in a journal, has prompted a debate about the potential use of embryos derived from stem cells…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
