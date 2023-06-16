Tolerance.ca
Qatar: Six Months Post-World Cup, Migrant Workers Suffer

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Six months after the 2022 World Cup final in Doha, FIFA and Qatari authorities have failed to provide compensation for widespread abuses, including wage theft and unexplained deaths of migrant workers who prepared and delivered the tournament, Human Rights Watch said today. Migrant workers who have remained in Qatar have not received compensation for past abuses and face escalating wage theft and new forms of exploitation. This highlights the inadequacies of Qatar’s labor reforms and the shameful human rights legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. “Qatari authorities and FIFA leaders have…


