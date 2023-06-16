Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Reaffirms Tribal Sovereignty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act, Washington DC, November 9, 2022. © 2022 Mariam Zuhaib/AP Images In a landmark victory for tribal sovereignty and the rights of tribal nations, the United States Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a critical federal law protecting the rights of Native children to remain connected to their families, community, and culture. In its decision, the court rejected constitutional challenges to the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), legislation that seeks to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
