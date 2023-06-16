Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion prison sentence shows the law is focused on foetuses – why that’s dangerous for women

By Emma Milne, Associate Professor in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, Durham University
The imprisonment of a woman in the UK for taking abortion pills at 32-34 weeks of pregnancy has shocked many. Most people are still unaware that abortion at any stage of pregnancy is illegal in England and Wales, unless authorised by two doctors.

Any woman who obtains abortion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
