Human Rights Observatory

How the fashion of the Windrush generation shaped British style

By Carol Tulloch, Professor of Dress, Diaspora and Transnationalism, University of the Arts London
The outfits that new Caribbean arrivals to Britain wore as they disembarked the HMT Empire Windrush – and all the other boats that followed – served as a reassurance of their sense of self.

They had left their previous home behind and, at this stage of the journey, were caught between what was familiar and unknown. For many, the outfit worn on this day was talismanic. Their clothing choices signified their respect both for themselves and…The Conversation


