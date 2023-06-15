Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Community Independent Dai Le on what voters are saying

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, Le canvasses the challenges her constituents are facing with the cost of living crisis and the aftermath of the curfew placed on her electorate during the COVID-19 lockdowns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Both humans and AI hallucinate — but not in the same way
~ Why does grass grow more slowly in winter?
~ Seismology at light speed: how fibre-optic telecommunications cables deliver a close-up view of NZ's Alpine Fault
~ Woeful Victorian poll for state Coalition; Victoria and NSW to lose federal seats as WA gains
~ Supreme Court affirms Congress's power over Indian affairs, upholds law protecting Native American children
~ Hungry gold miners created Victoria's Murray cod fisheries – and we're still dealing with the consequences
~ Almost 3 million children ‘desperately need protection and support’ in Haiti
~ Saudi Arabia: Imminent execution of seven young men would violate kingdom’s promise to abolish death penalty for juveniles
~ Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
~ Cutting GST on fresh produce won’t help those most in need – a targeted approach works better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter