Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seismology at light speed: how fibre-optic telecommunications cables deliver a close-up view of NZ's Alpine Fault

By Meghan S. Miller, Professor of Geophysics, Australian National University
John Townend, Professor of Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Voon Hui Lai, Seismologist, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University
Fibre-optic cables act as densely-spaced ground-motion sensors to give earthquake scientists a close look at New Zealand’s Alpine Fault, in anticipation of its next big rupture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Woeful Victorian poll for state Coalition; Victoria and NSW to lose federal seats as WA gains
~ Supreme Court affirms Congress's power over Indian affairs, upholds law protecting Native American children
~ Hungry gold miners created Victoria's Murray cod fisheries – and we're still dealing with the consequences
~ Almost 3 million children ‘desperately need protection and support’ in Haiti
~ Saudi Arabia: Imminent execution of seven young men would violate kingdom’s promise to abolish death penalty for juveniles
~ Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
~ Cutting GST on fresh produce won’t help those most in need – a targeted approach works better
~ Thinking about a microcredential course? 4 things to consider first
~ Awe can alter our sense of self and open us to new possibilities – could it help save the planet?
~ Toxic work cultures start with incivility and mediocre leadership. What can you do about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter