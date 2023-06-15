Seismology at light speed: how fibre-optic telecommunications cables deliver a close-up view of NZ's Alpine Fault
By Meghan S. Miller, Professor of Geophysics, Australian National University
John Townend, Professor of Geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Voon Hui Lai, Seismologist, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian National University
Fibre-optic cables act as densely-spaced ground-motion sensors to give earthquake scientists a close look at New Zealand’s Alpine Fault, in anticipation of its next big rupture.
