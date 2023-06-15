Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Woeful Victorian poll for state Coalition; Victoria and NSW to lose federal seats as WA gains

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A Victorian state Resolve poll for The Age, conducted with the federal May and June Resolve polls from a sample of about 1,000, gave Labor 41% of the primary vote (down one since April), the Coalition just 26% (down four), the Greens 15% (up five), independents 12% (steady) and others 6% (up one).

Resolve does not give two party estimates until near elections, but The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seismology at light speed: how fibre-optic telecommunications cables deliver a close-up view of NZ's Alpine Fault
~ Supreme Court affirms Congress's power over Indian affairs, upholds law protecting Native American children
~ Hungry gold miners created Victoria's Murray cod fisheries – and we're still dealing with the consequences
~ Almost 3 million children ‘desperately need protection and support’ in Haiti
~ Saudi Arabia: Imminent execution of seven young men would violate kingdom’s promise to abolish death penalty for juveniles
~ Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
~ Cutting GST on fresh produce won’t help those most in need – a targeted approach works better
~ Thinking about a microcredential course? 4 things to consider first
~ Awe can alter our sense of self and open us to new possibilities – could it help save the planet?
~ Toxic work cultures start with incivility and mediocre leadership. What can you do about it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter