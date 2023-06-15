Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law

By Robert Mahari, JD-PhD Student, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Jessica Fjeld, Lecturer on Law, Harvard Law School
Ziv Epstein, PhD Student in Media Arts and Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Intellectual property law wasn’t written with AI in mind, so it isn’t clear who owns the images that emerge from prompts – or if the artists whose work was scraped to train AI models should be paid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
