Generative AI is a minefield for copyright law
By Robert Mahari, JD-PhD Student, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Jessica Fjeld, Lecturer on Law, Harvard Law School
Ziv Epstein, PhD Student in Media Arts and Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Intellectual property law wasn’t written with AI in mind, so it isn’t clear who owns the images that emerge from prompts – or if the artists whose work was scraped to train AI models should be paid.
- Thursday, June 15, 2023