Imagine the outcry if factories killed as many people as wood heaters
By Bill Dodd, Knowledge Broker, Centre for Safe Air (NHMRC CRE), University of Tasmania
Bin Jalaludin, Conjoint Professor, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Fay Johnston, Professor, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania
One day we’ll look back in amazement that wood heaters were once tolerated in cities right next to houses, schools and hospitals.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 15, 2023