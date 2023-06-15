Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda Should Ensure Justice for Kasese Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Ugandan policeman guards the remains of the destroyed palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu, after Uganda security forces stormed the compound in Kasese town, western Uganda on November 27, December 1, 2016. © 2016 James Akena/Reuters This week prosecutors in Uganda finally dropped charges against 218 civilians who were arrested when Uganda’s military raided the palace of Charles Mumbere, the king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, in Kasese, Western Uganda. During the November 2016 raid, the military killed over 100 people, including 15 children. At the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
