The lesser-known risk factors for heart disease

By Robert Byrne, Chair Of Cardiovascular Research, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
JJ Coughlan, Researcher in Interventional Cardiology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Gout, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis are all risk factors for heart disease. They all have one thing in common: inflammation.The Conversation


