Listen: Why preserving Indigenous languages is so critical to preserving culture

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Boké Saisi, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient

As we look ahead to National Indigenous Peoples Day, guest host Prof. Veldon Coburn speaks with Prof. Frank Deer, Canada Research Chair and associate dean of Indigenous Education at the University of Manitoba to tackle the issue of disappearing Indigenous languages and delve into how much more needs to be done to…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
