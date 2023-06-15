Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: ‘Callous disregard for human life’ of Russian forces’ response to Kakhovka dam destruction compounded by its disastrous effects upstream

By Amnesty International
As the consequences of the Kakhovka dam destruction continue to unfold, the occupying Russian forces have been endangering lives in flood-afflicted areas following the destruction of the dam, while upstream water shortages and an upheaval  of livelihoods point to an impending ecological and economic disaster, Amnesty International said today. Civilians not evacuated by occupying authorities […] The post Ukraine: ‘Callous disregard for human life’ of Russian forces’ response to Kakhovka dam destruction compounded by its disastrous effects upstream appeared first on Amnesty International.…


