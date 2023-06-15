Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
EU: Final vote on spyware inquiry must lead to stronger regulation

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s vote by Members of the European Parliament urging the European Union (EU) to more tightly regulate the use, manufacture and trade of spyware, Rebecca White, campaigner at Amnesty Tech’s Disrupting Surveillance Team, said:  “This vote by the European Parliament sends a strong political signal to governments in Europe and beyond that spyware […] The post EU: Final vote on spyware inquiry must lead to stronger regulation   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
