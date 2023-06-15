Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 'constitutional county' declarations undermine the Constitution – a legal scholar explains

By John E. Finn, Professor Emeritus of Government, Wesleyan University
By declaring a ‘constitutional county,’ local leaders assert they are creating a refuge from anti- or unconstitutional actions undertaken by an overzealous state or federal authority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wegovy: more people may soon be eligible to access weight-loss drug under new pilot scheme
~ Will Danielle Smith veer back to the right and towards Alberta separatism?
~ Juneteenth matters for thinking about race relations in Canada and Canadian education
~ How the Unabomber's unique linguistic fingerprints led to his capture
~ 96.4% of Americans had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood by fall 2022
~ Russians are using age-old military tactic of flooding to combat Ukraine’s counteroffensive
~ Despite threats of violence, Trump's federal indictment happened with little fanfare -- but that doesn't mean the far-right movement is fading, an extremism scholar explains
~ American Indians forced to attend boarding schools as children are more likely to be in poor health as adults
~ Food insecurity already affects 12 million US homes -- and reductions in SNAP benefits won't help
~ Jewish denominations: A brief guide for the perplexed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter