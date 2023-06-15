Tolerance.ca
South Africa is famous for its biodiversity: a new network will store and manage its plant and animal samples

By Michelle Hamer, Director, Collections Management, South African National Biodiversity Institute
South Africa has created a network of facilities to store hundreds of thousands of samples of biological material from plants, animals, bacteria and fungi. The samples are currently held in biobanks in the country. The aim is twofold: to ensure researchers have access to all available samples, and to establish common policies, procedures and standards for biodiversity biobanks. This is important if the country is to keep pace with advances in research.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute's Professor Michelle Hamer, who heads the Biodiversity Biobanks South…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
