Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New book sheds light on surrealist artist Leonora Carrington’s extraordinary life and work

By Susan Harrow, Professor of French Language and Literature, University of Bristol
Surreal Spaces: The Life and Art of Leonora Carrington, Joanna Moorhead’s latest book on the pioneering surrealist painter and writer who lived from 1917 to 2011, captures a wave of fascination for surrealist women artists.

Carrington’s many selves dazzle at every turn in this evocative study of the spaces and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
