Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: offensive use of satellite tech a sign of how conflict is increasingly moving into space

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
As Ukraine’s counteroffensive got underway, there were credible reports of advances into territory previously occupied by Russian troops. Each day brings news of small gains, a village liberated here and a village liberated there.

But Ukraine’s military commander will know there are much tougher tests to come. Recently published satellite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
