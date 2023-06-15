Tolerance.ca
Why hay fever is so bad in the UK right now – and why thunderstorms make things worse for people with allergies and asthma

By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
The UK is in the grip of a particularly bad period for hay fever, with people across the nation experiencing a relentless onslaught of sneezing, itchy eyes and nasal congestion. Visits to the NHS hay fever advice page have increased by 252% since the beginning of May, signifying the magnitude of the problem.

This common…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
