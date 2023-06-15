Oceans absorb 30% of our emissions, driven by a huge carbon pump. Tiny marine animals are key to working out its climate impacts
By Tyler Rohr, Lecturer in Southern Ocean Biogeochemical Modelling, IMAS, University of Tasmania
Anthony Richardson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Elizabeth Shadwick, Team Leader, Oceans & Atmosphere, CSIRO
Marine life known as zooplankton might be the biggest problem with getting carbon cycling right in climate models. The potential variations in carbon uptake are greater than global transport emissions.
- Thursday, June 15, 2023