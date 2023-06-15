Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter is refusing to pay Google for cloud services. Here’s why it matters, and what the fallout could be for users

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
Cloud computing is a way for businesses to access extra computational resources over the internet. Without it, the internet as we know it would malfunction.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
