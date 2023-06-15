Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chagos: 50th Anniversary of Islanders’ Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The M/V Nordvaer departing East Point Plantation, Diego Garcia, Chagos Archipelago, circa April 1969. © 1969 Kirby Crawford (Port Louis) – The United Kingdom and United States governments should mark the 50th anniversary of the forced displacement of the Chagossian Indigenous people from their homeland by announcing they will provide full reparations, Human Rights Watch said today. They should recognize the Chagossians’ right to return home, the prevention of which is a continuing colonial crime against humanity. A 2023 Human Rights Watch report, “That’s When the Nightmare…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
