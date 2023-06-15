Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Expert Raises Alarm Over Ineffective Beirut Blast Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families of the victims of the Beirut port blast hold pictures of their loved ones near Lebanese soldiers during a protest outside of the Beirut court, September 27, 2022.  © 2022 Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Nearly three years after the Beirut port explosion killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, and devastated large parts of the city, Lebanese authorities have stymied all attempts to get to the truth and ensure accountability for the disaster. In a March communication to the Lebanese government only made public last week, the UN expert on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
