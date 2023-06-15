Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Upsurge in Atrocities by Islamist Armed Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aerial view shows a camp for internally displaced people in Djibo, Burkina Faso, May 26, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Sam Mednick (Nairobi) – Islamist armed groups in Burkina Faso have killed scores of civilians, looted and burned property, and forced thousands to flee in attacks across the country since late 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The armed groups have also besieged several towns, cutting residents off from food, basic services, and humanitarian aid. In April 2023, Burkina Faso’s transitional military government, formed in October 2022, announced a “general…


© Human Rights Watch -
